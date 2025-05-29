Michael switches from the kitchen to the comedy stage - for one night only!

Whoever it was said that if you can’t stand the heat you should get out of the kitchen, probably wasn’t thinking that your next gig should be on the live comedy circuit!

But after a successful quarter of a century career as a chef, Michael Bevan is set to make his debut on the stand-up circuit.

And he hopes that as he raises a laugh from his audience at Sheffield’s famous Leadmill venue, he’ll also be able to raise some cash for another great city institution, St Luke’s Hospice.

Michael, who is Head of People, Products and Customer Experience at the city’s Forge Bakehouse, admits that his one night only stand-up debut at the Leadmill as part of the Ultra Comedy night on June 22 is a real leap into the unknown.

Michael is getting ready to swap the bakery for the live comedy stage.

With training from Graeme Rayner of Gag N Bone Man Comedy, however, he’s aiming to be ready for his first live audience.

“I’ve never done comedy before but I turned 40 a few weeks ago and I’ve always thought I was quite funny so I thought it was time to give it a go,” he says.

“Ultra Comedy give you eight weeks of training with Graeme and then you go on and do it - and I suppose that’s when I’ll find out how funny I am.

“I’m four weeks into the training now and the one thing I have discovered is that there’s a lot more to it than I initially thought.

“You have to learn about structuring the jokes and how to deliver the punchline - but I suppose when I’m out there I’ll wing it in the end, depending on whether they laugh or not!”

Michael describes his comedy style as story-telling driven and observational and there probably will be some material in the routine inspired by his lifetime of kitchen experience.

“I’m most comfortable when I’m in the kitchen but here there’ll be no cooking to fall back on,” he says.

And no matter how successful his routine proves to be, he hopes it will at least raise funds for St Luke’s Hospice, where a friend’s mum is currently a patient.

“I’m raising money to help people in the worst times and to support all the great work they do at St Luke’s,” Michael says.

“Sheffield is lucky to have St Luke’s and they do need our support so I hope plenty of people will come along and have a laugh with me.”

You can support Michael and his comedy challenge by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/michael-bevan-1