Michael and friends bring Turtle Power to East Coast challenge

The St Luke’s Hospice Hero in a Half Shell is back…with a triple line up of fundraising challenges for 2024.

Champion St Luke’s supporter Michael King, of Grenoside, has already raised £14,000 for the charity with a series of sponsored events in memory of wife Michelle, who was a patient at the hospice as her long battle against cancer came to a close at the age of 54.

And he’s become well known on the Sheffield fundraising circuit because he completes his challenges in a turtle shell.

“Michelle used to jump on my back and say she was ‘Mi Shell’ so I know she’d have been laughing if she could see me,” he admits.

Michael and the team reach the finish line in Whitby

“St Luke’s gave such magnificent care when Michelle needed it the most, so to honour her memory and to raise much needed funds, I am always happy to do anything I can and it’s great that so many people want to support me and take part alongside me.”

This year has already seen Michael don the shell to abseil down the side of Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building.

And he was joined by 27 friends and supporters for a two-day sponsored walk from Scarborough to Whitby via Robin Hood’s Bay – places Michael and Michelle often visited - bringing the 2024 fundraising total to £2,333.

“It’s a 24-mile route which doesn’t sound too bad but it’s a real up and down walk with some proper hills and by the end my feet were killing me,” Michael says.

“It’s not just about me, though, it’s all the family and friends who come along and take part and bring in all the sponsorship – me and ‘Mi Shell’ are just a figurehead.

“I only fundraise once a year, as I know how difficult things are financially for everyone.

“Therefore, despite doing three events throughout the year, I only ask for you to sponsor me once.”

The final challenge of the year will be on September 29 when Michael will be among the competitors taking part in the Sheffield 10k on behalf of St Luke’s.

Michael will be easy to spot in the crowd because he’ll be the one wearing a full turtle suit!