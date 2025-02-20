Mia, Ellie and Robyn raise £1,475 with Roundabout walk

When 10-year-old Mia Cameron discovered the plight of the region’s homeless people she decided she had to do something to help.

And that’s when she signed up seven-year-old sister Ellie and friend Robyn Lidgett, aged ten, to set out on a 10k walk from their home in Dronfield - raising almost £1,500 for South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

“Mia had seen a few homeless people and had asked what she could do to help because it upset her to see them,” said mum Clare who, along with husband Ken, joined the girls on their walking adventure.

“She was asking lots of questions about where these people go, can they get food, can they get warm somewhere.

The girls completed a 10k circuit.

“When she asked what she could to to help we suggested she look up some fundraising ideas and she decided on a sponsored walk.

“Then we looked at some charities that specifically support homeless people and we found Roundabout, which seemed the right one to support because its for younger people.”

The young walkers set off from home in Dronfield, walked through Bradway and then marched on to Lowedges and Meadowhead before walking back towards Dronfield, a total of 10k.

Mia had set a target of £300 but by the time they finished the walk they had raised a fantastic £1,475 for Roundabout and its work with some of the region’s most vulnerable young people.

Mia, Ellie and Robyn have raised £1,475 for Roundabout with their sponsored walk.

“We are so proud of what the girls have achieved - it’s such a lovely thing for three young children to do,” said Clare.

“I’ll be honest, I thought we would get a lot of moaning once we got started but it wasn’t like that at all.

“They were chatting and laughing all the way around and they really enjoyed it all.”

Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson commented: “We were delighted to hear that Mia, Ellie and Robyn wanted to support us and truly overwhelmed at their fundraising total.

“Their enthusiasm shows just what can be achieved if you want to make a difference and proves that young people really are our future.”

There’s still time to support the girls’ fundraising but visiting www.justgiving.com/page/mia-cameron-1