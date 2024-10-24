MHA supports efforts to bridge digital divide with tech handover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manningham Housing Association (MHA) has donated a consignment of digital equipment to a Bradford-based community interest company which repurposes old laptops, desktops, tablets and phones before passing them on to asylum seekers and refugees to help them start their lives in their new country.

The operations team at Solidaritech wipes kit provided by businesses and individuals, repairs any problems and allocates the equipment to migrants to enable them to pursue their studies, start businesses or convert their existing qualifications to UK standards.

Since its establishment in 2017, Solidaritech has provided over 4000 devices to digitally excluded people across the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Ben McKenna, Solidaritech founder and chief executive, visited MHA’s head office on Manor Row to thank staff and receive a batch of laptops, power leads and smart phones which will now be reconditioned for future use.

Solidaritech chief executive Ben McKenna (right) receiving a donation of digital equipment from MHA staff

Lee Bloomfield, MHA chief executive, said: “Solidaritech makes a positive difference to the lives of digitally excluded people who want to do the best for themselves and their families.

“Their objectives are firmly in line with the work of Manningham Housing Association.

“We are proud to support Ben and his team in enabling those in need to get online and access the services that they may otherwise miss out on.

“I would encourage other organisations or individuals with digital equipment they no longer need to get in touch with Solidaritech and help them continue their superb initiative.”

Ben McKenna said: “Solidaritech are hugely grateful for Manningham Housing Association's donation.

“These laptops will benefit our clients, helping digitally excluded people access services, gain qualifications and start businesses.

“MHA's work to support all of Bradford's diverse communities aligns perfectly with Solidaritech's mission to ensure everyone is included digitally so they can play a full role in our society.”

Anyone wishing to learn more about what Solidaritech does or make a donation can visit its website at solidaritech.com or telephone 01274 288910 during normal office hours.