Meynell pupils greet Christmas shoppers with festive songs

Christmas shoppers at the St Luke’s Hospice Kilner Way department store got a festive treat when they were greeted with carols from pupils at Meynell Primary School.

The children performed a selection of seasonal favourite songs for visitors to the store and also held a collection for the charity.

“We’d like to thank Meynell pupils and staff for visiting us and creating such a wonderful Christmas atmosphere,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.

“Their performance really lifted the spirits and encouraged shoppers to give generously.”