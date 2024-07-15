Mentoring scheme’s growth marked with double charity developments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Yorkshire mentoring scheme providing free support to voluntary sector leaders across the region is celebrating two key charitable developments.

Due to its continued growth and success, South Yorkshire Charity Mentors (SYCM) has now become a standalone Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO).

A CIO is a special type of legal structure designed specifically for charitable organisations in England and Wales.

SYCM was originally established by South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) in 2021 and formerly a part of SYCF. The two organisations will continue to collaborate following the formation of a new reciprocal, partnership agreement.

SYCM’s free mentoring and peer support is delivered by a team of almost 40 experienced mentors across a variety of sectors, including business, legal services, health, higher education, finance and manufacturing.

Mentees are carefully matched with the mentor whose skills and experiences put them in the best place to help with leading change, managing transition, generating strategies, improving Board relationships, managing capital projects, career changes, personal development and leadership skills.

It comes as SYCM has recently onboarded five new mentors - Carole Gibbard, chair at Barnsley Hospice, Corina Cato, HR director at Naylor Group, Keren McBratney, environment, health and safety director for the Naylor Group, Dr Neil Harris, director of operations, Health Faculty, The University of Sheffield and Clare Tudor, director at HKC Refugee Rights Hub and senior lecturer SFHEA.

Martin Singer, CEO of South Yorkshire Charity Mentors, said: “The voluntary sector undertakes vital work within our community, and we recognise that these organisations face unprecedented challenges today.

“SYCM was established in 2021 with the aim of supporting senior voluntary sector leaders to grow their skills and strengthen their organisations.

“In the last year, we worked with almost 60 voluntary sector leaders from across the region and our mentors delivered an estimated £66,000 worth of free mentoring support.

“The organisation’s new CIO status, together with our partnership with South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation, will help us to build on this success by expanding our offer and growing the mentoring services we provide across the region.”

SYCF is the region’s largest local grant giving charity and last year awarded more than £1.7m to more than 400 community groups and organisations.

Chris Booth-Mayblin, chair of South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation, said: “South Yorkshire Charity Mentors is a unique organisation which is doing some incredible work supporting charity sector leaders by matching their needs and objectives with the experience and expertise of some hugely successful mentors.

“We’re proud to announce this new collaboration with Martin and his team which will help build on the wonderful success they’ve achieved since launching. SYCM’s objectives to build stronger communities, improve voluntary sector sustainability and help post-pandemic recovery are synonymous with our own aims. Working together with a like-minded organisation, we can have an even greater impact.”

For more information about becoming a mentor or accessing SYCM’s mentoring services, visit www.sycm.org.uk or email [email protected].