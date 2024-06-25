Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of four friends are getting together to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK by pulling a 10 tonne barge along 4 miles of the Chesterfield Canal.

One of the men involved in pulling the barge, Alan Garrett, has undergone radiotherapy for Prostate Cancer and is keen to promote early screening.

"Whilst undergoing treatment I became aware of the work of Prostate Cancer UK and their campaign for screening of all men our age. This has made me think that had this been in place, my cancer might have been detected and more treatment options available. My experience has inspired me to get behind their campaign."

This event is starting from Shireoaks Canal Basin at 10.00 a.m. on Sunday 30th June. Anyone wishing to support the event can make a donation on their Just Giving page, just search `men pulling for men.`