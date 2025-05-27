Meet Nya: TransPennine Express’s new therapy dog

TransPennine Express (TPE) has become the first train operator to have its very own Pets as Therapy dog.

Owned and trained by TPE’s Safeguarding and Crime Prevention Lead, Stephen O'Callaghan, the six-year-old German Shepherd has been officially registered with Pets as Therapy — proving she's not just a good girl, but a certified one.

The national charity helps improve the health and wellbeing of thousands of people in communities across the UK, offering comfort, cuddles, and social interaction.

Stephen, who is from Sheffield, said: “I’ve had dogs most of my life and have always been a dog lover. I’ve always recognised the strong connection that dogs can have on improving people's wellbeing and the natural calming abilities that they bring to people as well as the social interaction that they provide.

It took Stephen three months to register Nya with Pets as Therapy and she is now a key part of the customer service pack.

Nya goes out with Stephen to TPE’s stations to meet passengers and colleagues, offering a tail-wagging welcome and providing a way for them to destress while travelling. She’s also lending a paw to staff wellbeing, supporting mental health in the workplace.

Stephen added: “Nya is now officially qualified to performs visits and she has received such positive response, with dozens of travellers and colleagues stopping to say hello.

“I’m so proud that TPE is the first ever train operator to have its own therapy dog and I’d love to see this rolled out across the rest of the railway.”

Therapeutic visits by PAT Teams can bring comfort and companionship to people living in local communities who may feel isolated and lonely, help young people to improve their literacy and concentration in the classroom and can aid a patient's recovery, rehabilitation and help improve mental health and wellbeing.