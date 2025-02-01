Meet me at the Town Hall clock

By Sharon Hall
Contributor
Published 1st Feb 2025, 20:07 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 13:28 BST
Five year-old Atreus had great fun at the Chinese New Year festivities in Sheffield. He bounced so high on the trampolines he seems to be heading up to the iconic Town Hall Clock. What a fabulous pic!

The festivities, on Feb 1st and 2nd, are centered in the Peace Gardens, which are adjacent to the magnificent Town Hall. Music, dancing, street food, children's rides and fairground stalls abound. The gardens are beautifully decorated with oriental lanterns and the like. Fun for all!

Watching the showplaceholder image
Watching the show
Winner !placeholder image
Winner !
Related topics:Town HallSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice