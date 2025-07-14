Meersbrook Park Walled Garden awarded the coveted Green Flag Community Award as it is officially recognised as one of the country’s best green spaces

A volunteer-led walled garden in Sheffield raises prestigious Green Flag Award after achieving international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Meersbrook Park Users Trust in Sheffield is celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Community Award for its volunteer maintained Walled Garden in the park.

The site is one of 2,250 in the UK to achieve the award, which is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

‘The news that the Walled Garden has met the standards required for this accreditation is testament to the hard work and dedication of all of our volunteer gardening team which cares for it all year round with trainees from Heeley City Farm, so we’re overjoyed at this news!’, says Andy Kershaw trustee

We have so many local events in the Walled Garden including the Sheffield Printmakers Fair on 19th and 20th July, a Moth Night on 18th August and a Botanical Dyeing Class on 6th September’ along with other events all year round, adds Andy

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in Meersbrook Park Walled Garden who have worked tirelessly to ensure that it achieves the high standards required for the Green Flag Community Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces like the Walled Garden make the country a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

“Crucially, Meersbrook Park is a vital green space for people in Sheffield to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise. It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

For details of opening time or to get involved as a volunteer with the Meersbrook Park Users Trust go to www.meersbrookpark.co.uk or email [email protected]