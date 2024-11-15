Medieval mysteries uncovered with region’s first stained glass trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 1,000 years of history is being rediscovered as a new project offers a rare glimpse into the lives of our medieval ancestors across nine unique sites South Yorkshire and North East Derbyshire.

From cross-eyed owls to apes offering cups of urine, the mysteries surrounding scores of stunning stained glass windows have been decoded as part of a £179,541 National Lottery Heritage Fund project.

Centuries of history, hiding in plain sight, are being brought back to life via the new trail, which begins at St John the Baptist Church in Dronfield. From satirical apes, symbolising fraud, to the phoenix, representing immortality, medieval stained glass windows were a crucial way to teach the poor about God and moral values hundreds of years ago.

Highlights of the trail include:

Medieval stained glass window from St. John the Baptist Church, Dronfield

Whitwell – St Lawrence: A window in the north transept is known as the ‘monkey window’ due to the animals incorporated into the design, thought to date back to the 14th century.Killamarsh – St Giles: A window in the south wall of the chancel depicts the Madonna and child, with the child depicted with an adult’s head to symbolise wisdom.St John the Baptist, Dronfield: Home to some of the finest medieval windows in the region, featuring many animal images seen as ‘God’s messengers,’ representing a wide range of human characteristics, both good and bad.The trail leaflet is free, and visitors are advised to check each church's website for opening hours. Leaflets are available from [insert location details here].

Project Manager Richard Godley said: “These windows are a treasure trove of history – it’s like a medieval mystery waiting to be solved. Every animal and every colour has a meaning, and now the public can get closer to these stories than ever before.”

As part of the project, Dronfield Parish Church’s breathtaking medieval stained glass windows and surrounding stonework are currently being restored to their former glory. Many of the windows are being carefully conserved by specialists and will be re-installed later next year.

Local schools and community groups are also participating in the project, using the windows to help pupils learn about art and art history. When conservation work is complete, the project will culminate in a final celebration event for the community.

Medieval stained glass window from St. John the Baptist Church, Dronfield

Sue Murphy, Church DPC Project Coordinator, said: “Dronfield Parish Church has been at the heart of the town and a wonderful resource for the whole community for nearly a thousand years. It’s fantastic to know this trail is helping educate the community about their fascinating history and meaning.”