Meadowhead students raise almost £3,000 in year of support for St Luke’s

A year of support by sixth form students at Sheffield’s Meadowhead School has raised almost £3,000 for St Luke’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The students undertook a range of activities including quiz nights and bag packs at the nearby branch of Morrisons supermarket, raising a final total of £2852.68.

And the year-long challenge proved so successful that they have decided to extend their support for St Luke’s for a further 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a fantastic amount to have raised and one that really will make a difference to the lives of all our patients,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.

“We’re delighted that they have decided to continue their support and we’re excited to see what fundraising ideas they come up with in 2025.”