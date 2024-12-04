Meadowhead students raise almost £3,000 in year of support for St Luke’s
The students undertook a range of activities including quiz nights and bag packs at the nearby branch of Morrisons supermarket, raising a final total of £2852.68.
And the year-long challenge proved so successful that they have decided to extend their support for St Luke’s for a further 12 months.
“This is a fantastic amount to have raised and one that really will make a difference to the lives of all our patients,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.
“We’re delighted that they have decided to continue their support and we’re excited to see what fundraising ideas they come up with in 2025.”