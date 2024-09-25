Meadowhall's Student Night returns with performances from TikTok sensation Dan Rhodes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meadowhall has revealed that magician Dan Rhodes, famous for clever tricks and jaw-dropping stunts, will be the headline guest at its upcoming student event on Thursday September 26.

Dan Rhodes, who has gained a massive following on social media with over 10 million TikTok followers for his mind-bending magic, will be performing throughout the evening to wow the crowds and get the party started.

Sheffield’s students will also be able to enjoy an action-packed evening of interactive entertainment from 6-9pm, including live DJ sets, music from pub-classic brass bands, an exclusive virtual reality metaquest experience and much more.

Students can also enjoy a range of exclusive one-night-only discounts, offers, and giveaways from over 90 of Meadowhall’s popular fashion brands and restaurants, including Levi’s, Dr Martens, Boots, JD Sports, and The Real Greek.

Deals on offer for the evening include:

20% off at Schuh

20% off at Timberland

20% off at Sweaty Betty

20% off at Michael Kors

20% off at Dr. Martens

20% off at Lacoste

15% off at The North Face

10% off at Mango

10% off at Dune

10% off at Tessuti

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Our student night at Meadowhall is one of the biggest student events in Sheffield, and is a staple date for new and returning students to get ready for another year at university.

"We’re thrilled to have Dan Rhodes joining us to kick start this year’s event with his mix of mind-boggling magic to wow students. His incredible talent and vibrant energy are sure to make the evening a hit, and with so many deals to be had on everything from fashion and beauty to restaurants and leisure, it will really be a night to remember!"

Dan Rhodes added: “I’m so excited to be performing at Meadowhall’s student night later this week. It's going to be an amazing atmosphere, and I'm looking forward to surprising students with plenty of new tricks up my sleeve!”

To qualify for the discounts, shoppers must bring some form of ID that confirms they are a student.