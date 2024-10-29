Meadowhall wins major retail industry awards

Meadowhall has been recognised twice at one of the leading awards for the retail sector, with the centre scooping Sustainability Initiative of the Year while Centre Director, Darren Pearce, was named Manager of the Year.

The Sceptre Awards, which took place earlier this month, are one of the industry's most prestigious events of the year, celebrating the ‘best of the best’ in the sector.

Centre Director, Darren Pearce, who has worked at Meadowhall for over 30 years, was crowned Manager of the Year (Large Venue), for his dedication to the local community, including his commitment to developing initiatives to benefit local charities.

This includes the centre’s work with Weston Park to base two cancer diagnosis buses at Meadowhall as well as offer a park and ride service from Meadowhall to help people from surrounding areas access cancer support services.

The judges noted how Darren ‘lives and breathes retail, encouraging the industry to come together, connect, engage and innovate.’

Meadowhall was awarded Sustainability Initiative of the Year, which recognises a centre which has increased its sustainability credentials through various activities, for implementing projects that benefit the environment and leading the way in sustainability by focusing on enhancing biodiversity, reducing consumption and improving waste management.

This includes a host of innovative eco-friendly schemes across the centre, from harvesting rainwater and installing LED light sensors, to investing in electric vehicle infrastructure and partnering with ReFood to convert leftover food into energy.

Darren commented: “It’s a real honour to be recognised by such a prestigious industry body, and a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

“At Meadowhall, we constantly strive to provide the best possible experience for all our colleagues, retailers, and the communities we serve. These awards are the result of a huge team effort, and it’s a fantastic feeling to know we’re helping to drive the industry forward and put Yorkshire on the map.”

For more information or to plan your visit to the centre, visit: www.meadowhall.co.uk