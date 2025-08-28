Meadowhall to host exclusive streetwear tribute honouring Sheffield trainer collector Nick Carr – supporting Weston Park Cancer Charity

This September, Meadowhall will present a unique streetwear and trainer exhibition celebrating the legacy of lifelong Sheffield sneaker enthusiast Nick Carr, while raising vital funds for Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Running from 1st to 28th September, the exhibition will be located on the Upper High Street outside Size? and will feature a handpicked selection of rare and iconic trainers from the personal collection of Nick Carr, who sadly passed away last year after a battle with cancer. Curated by his son, Edward Luxton Caval, the display is part of the NJJC Collective – a digital archive created to share Nick’s passion with the world.

The collection showcases some of the most exclusive releases from global brands including Nike, adidas, and Puma. Each pair tells a story, preserving Nick’s legacy and love for sneakers one step at a time.

This tribute holds special significance for the Carr family, whose connection to Meadowhall runs deep. Nick’s wife, Jayne Carr, worked for many years as a visual merchandiser at House of Fraser, crafting displays just floors away from where Nick’s collection will now be seen by thousands. Many of the trainers have never been publicly exhibited, making this a must-visit for sneakerheads and streetwear fans alike.

NJJC Collective

Edward Luxton Caval, Nick’s son and founder of the NJJC Collective, said: “Dad was passionate about the culture and stories behind every piece he owned. This exhibition is more than just a display – it’s a celebration of his life and the community that fuelled his love for trainers and streetwear. To share this in his hometown, and support a cause as meaningful as Weston Park Cancer Charity, means the world to us.”

As part of Meadowhall’s 35th anniversary celebrations, Nick’s family has carefully selected 35 of the most treasured pairs from his collection to form the heart of the exhibition. These hero pairs will be displayed alongside a wider collection of rare trainers and apparel that reflect his passion for streetwear. Highlights include the ultra-rare 1/500 exotic-skin adidas Kegler, limited 1/500 adidas Micropacer Hamper and one-of-a-kind personalised Nike Air Max 97 ID from 2006 - offering visitors a truly memorable and powerful experience, all while supporting a vital local cause.

Darren Pearce, Centre Director at Meadowhall, added: “We’re honoured to be hosting this powerful tribute to Nick – a truly inspiring man whose passion for sneaker culture and community has touched so many people. The exhibition not only showcases his incredible collection but also raises vital funds for Weston Park Cancer Charity and the remarkable work they do to support people across our region.

“It’s also a very special way for us to mark Meadowhall’s 35th anniversary – a celebration rooted in creativity, community, and causes that really matter.”

Visitors can explore the exhibition and make donations to Weston Park Cancer Charity using dedicated QR codes.

Melissa Erwin, Legacy & In Memory Fundraising Manager at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “We’re so grateful to Meadowhall and the NJJC Collective for choosing to support Weston Park Cancer Charity through such a creative and uplifting event. Every donation will help us continue to provide vital care to people affected by cancer across our region, and we can’t wait to see the collection come to life this September.”

For more information on the exhibition, follow @njjccollective for behind-the-scenes updates.