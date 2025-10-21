Meadowhall partners with local school to create 35th birthday time capsule

Meadowhall has partnered with pupils from a local Sheffield primary school to launch a time capsule in celebration of its 35th anniversary, capturing 2025’s most popular items and memories in time for future generations to discover.

The capsule, created in partnership with the National Literacy Trust and students at Limpsfield Junior School, was buried outside the centre.

It included a list of this year’s trending products according to pupils, from Labubus and Loom Bands to Stanley Cups and Dubai Chocolate, with examples of some items also placed inside to be discovered in 35 years’ time.

The children also shared a list of their favourite books, including everything from classics such as Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and C. S. Lewis’ Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, to the latest must-reads like Astro Chimp by David Walliams and Dog Man by Dav Pilker.

Students also wrote a hand-written letter to their future-self, alongside a hand-drawn picture showing what they think the world will look like in 35 years, from robot waiters to hover-craft cars and teleportation booths.

The capsule will be re-opened in 2060, giving the children of today the chance to look back on their school days growing up in Sheffield, as well as a fun look into what was popular in 2025.

This family-friendly project is the latest activity in a series of celebrations marking Meadowhall’s 35th anniversary, which recently saw a community mural unveiled in partnership with local artist Luke Horton and showcasing prominent moments since the centre opened in 1990.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, commented: “We’re so excited to have carried on our 35th birthday celebrations with the launch of Meadowhall’s very own time capsule. Partnering with students and teachers from Limpsfield Junior School has been a wonderful opportunity to not only capture the spirit of today, but also to look to the future through the imagination of the next generation.

“Over the past 35 years, we’ve welcomed big-name brands, supported our local communities, and been part of so many special memories. We can’t wait to see what the next 35 years will bring.”

To find out more on the upcoming celebrations and plan your visit to Meadowhall, visit: https://meadowhall.co.uk/35-birthday