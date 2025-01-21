Meadowhall announces partnership with Sheffield Hospitals Charity for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meadowhall has revealed Sheffield Hospitals Charity as its new charity partner for 2025.

The announcement comes following news that over £30,000 was donated by visitors to support local charities over the festive period.

Sheffield Hospitals Charity provides additional funding to Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust to improve the lives of people across Sheffield - from patients and their families to the NHS staff who take care of them.

This year, the charity will be focusing its efforts on helping people live better with dementia, including providing specialist training, improving in-hospital experiences, and helping people in our communities stay independent for longer.

The Giving Box at Meadowhall

Meadowhall will support the organisation with a host of fundraising events throughout the year and will also take part in the Master Cutler’s Challenge 2025 raising funds and awareness for Sheffield Hospitals Charity’s dementia appeal.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We are delighted to partner with Sheffield Hospitals Charity, an organisation that plays such a vital role in our community. The generosity of our visitors is truly inspiring, and it’s heartening to know their support will make a real difference to patients and families in need during challenging times.”

Beth Crackles, Chief Executive at Sheffield Hospitals Charity, added: “We are so pleased to be Meadowhall’s chosen charity partner, especially as we continue our mission to improve the lives of people living with dementia and their families across Sheffield. Support from organisations like Meadowhall is vital in helping us provide life-changing care and services during some of the most challenging moments people face.”

Throughout December, a total of £21,800 was raised for local charities including Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospital Charity, Roundabout Homeless Charity, Support Dogs and Salvation Army through a series of events, including performances from local choirs and community groups.

Fundraising efforts at the centre also included over £6,600 from sales of the limited-edition Meadowhall gift card donated to support charity partner, Eden Dora, who offer support for children, young people and families affected by Encephalitis and Acquired Brain Injury.

Additional funds were raised through the Christmas-themed pop-up shop hosted at the centre by local band Reverend and The Makers, supporting Samaritans, a charity providing emotional support to those in need.

Sheffield Hospitals Charity will benefit from donations to the centre’s Giving Box, located on the Upper Level near Dune and Lindt.