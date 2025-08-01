Maya Productions and darts launch new artist traineeships

Programme to Champion Global Majority Talent in South Yorkshire — Now Open for Application

Maya Productions, a theatre company dedicated to enabling social change and promoting racial justice, in partnership with darts – Doncaster's award-winning Creative Health and Learning Charity – is pleased to announce a call for applications for its forthcoming Artist Traineeship Programme.

This initiative, supported by funding from the Yorkshire Policy Innovation Partnership’s Communities Innovating Yorkshire Fund, will offer nine paid placements for emerging and early career artists who self-identify as being from a global majority background and are based in South Yorkshire.

The Artist Traineeship is designed for individuals at the beginning stages of their career in participatory arts practice. Trainees will have the opportunity to develop skills in delivering participatory arts sessions in a range of community settings across Doncaster, under the guidance of experienced professionals.

The programme is particularly aimed at artists working in movement, dance, drama, theatre and music – including singing, digital composition, percussion, and instrumental practice. Interdisciplinary artists who combine artforms in their work are also warmly encouraged to apply.

Successful candidates will benefit from 24 days of paid training over a three-month period (£75/day), one-to-one mentoring from experienced participatory artists, artistic directors, and industry professionals, practical experience including shadowing, co-delivery, and leading sessions, access to CPD sessions and peer learning with fellow trainees, and networking opportunities.

This programme offers a unique pathway for global majority artists to develop and thrive within participatory arts, supporting long-term career progression in the field of Creative Health and Learning.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for under-represented artists to develop their participatory practice within a safe and well supported environment. The paid traineeships will strengthen and diversify South Yorkshire's creative workforce and will provide a much broader understanding of race and allyship for practitioners and creative, cultural and commissioning organisations across the region. We are delighted to be working with darts on this collaborative project."

- Suzanne Gorman, Artistic Director, Maya Production

The deadline for applications is 9:00am on 15th September 2025. For further information and to apply, please visit the Maya Productions website at mayaproductions.co.uk.