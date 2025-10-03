Master Cutler visits B. Braun headquarters to recognise healthcare innovation

The Master Cutler, Philip Rodrigo, visited B. Braun’s UK headquarters in Sheffield, recognising the company’s outstanding contribution to healthcare innovation, technical excellence, and community engagement across South Yorkshire.

The visit included a tour of B. Braun’s Technical Services facility and its Compounding Aseptic Production Services (CAPS) facility, where the Master Cutler met with skilled engineers and technicians whose work supports hospitals and patients nationwide.

The Master Cutler also met with B. Braun employees who took part in this year’s Master Cutler’s Challenge, a virtual walk from Sheffield to Sri Lanka. The initiative raised funds for dementia care with the Sheffield Hospital Charity and brought together colleagues in a shared mission of wellbeing, generosity, and teamwork.

The visit marked the conclusion of the current Master Cutler's term, providing an opportunity to acknowledge a year of regional leadership and community engagement. The occasion highlighted both B. Braun's contributions to healthcare innovation and the Master Cutler's commitment to supporting local industry and charitable initiatives.

Master Cutler, Philip Rodrigo, visiting B. Braun UK HQ in Sheffield

Philip Rodrigo, Master Cutler said: It has been a privilege to spend time with the team at B. Braun. Their dedication to healthcare and their investment in skills and the local community are everything we value in South Yorkshire’s industrial landscape.”

B. Braun UK managing director, Michael Parden, added: "We were honoured to welcome the Master Cutler and share the work our teams do every day. From our long-serving colleagues to our newest apprentices, everyone here plays a role in delivering healthcare solutions that make a real difference. It’s a proud moment for us to be recognised as part of the region’s legacy and its future."

The visit marks one of the final engagements of the current Master Cutler’s term, offering a fitting moment to reflect on a year of leadership, collaboration, and community pride.

As part of the global B. Braun group, B. Braun in the UK provides innovative medical technologies and services across surgical care, infusion therapy, renal care, wound management and infection control.