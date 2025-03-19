Master Cutler meets patients and staff as he visits St Luke’s Hospice

Master Cutler Philip Rodrigo met patients, staff and senior leaders of St Luke’s Hospice when he made a special tour of the charity’s facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Rodrigo - Master Cutler for 2024/25 and also Senior Vice President for Human Resources and Organisation Development for Outokumpu – had a chance to look at the St Luke’s In Patient Centre in Little Common Lane and also saw the work of the hospice’s Patient and Family Support services at the neighbouring Ecclesall Road South site.

He also talked to St Luke’s Chief Executive Jo Lenton, President Lady Neill, Chairman of Trustees Adrian Belton, trustee Martin McKervey, Senior Chaplain Mike Reeder, Director of Finance Tony Saunders and St Luke’s Principal Patron Ruth Ostrovskis-Wilkes, the daughter of St Luke’s founder Professor Eric Wilkes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The office of Master Cutler is one that has supported St Luke’s over many decades and we were delighted to be able to welcome Mr Rodrigo before he reaches the end of his year in the role,” said St Luke’s Chief Executive Jo Lenton.

Ruth Wilkes, Anne Neill, Mike Reeder, Jo Lenton, Philip Rodrigo, Adrian Belton, Tony Saunders and Martin McKervey.

“The support of the business community has always been central to our success and we are certain he will help spread the word about the vital services we provide for those affected by terminal illness across Sheffield.”