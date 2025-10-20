Master Cutler announces Weston Park Cancer Charity as his Charity of the Year

The newly appointed Master Cutler for 2025–2026, Professor Keith Jackson, has announced Weston Park Cancer Charity as his chosen charity for the year ahead.

Professor Jackson, who was inaugurated as the 386th Master Cutler of the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire in a ceremony at Sheffield Cathedral last week, has selected the charity due to his longstanding ties to the healthcare sector and personal experience of cancer within his family.

As CEO of two leading medical product companies, Professor Jackson has been at the helm of multi award-winning organisations driving innovation in healthcare. His wife, Dr Gina Jackson—who will serve as Mistress Cutler—spent her career as a GP, witnessing first-hand the impact a cancer diagnosis can have on individuals and families, as well as the vital role of supportive care

Together, they are proud to support Weston Park Cancer Charity’s ‘see it. treat it.’ appeal, which aims to raise £1.85 million to fund a groundbreaking MRI simulator for the Weston Park Cancer Centre. This advanced piece of equipment will significantly improve the accuracy of radiotherapy planning and delivery—offering life-changing benefits to the one in two people who will face cancer in their lifetime.

Keith and Gina Jackson, Master and Mistress Cutler, in the garden at Weston Park Cancer Support Centre.

Professor Jackson said;“Cancer touches so many lives—mine included—and I’ve seen both through my family and professional life how vital timely, accurate diagnosis is. The work Weston Park Cancer Charity does to support patients and their families is extraordinary, and the new MRI simulator will be a game-changer for cancer patients across our region. I’m looking forward to working closely with the Weston Park Cancer Charity team to launch my ‘Master Cutler’s Challenge’ early next year, which will see businesses across the region get stuck in to support the appeal.”

Each year a new Master Cutler is elected to lead the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, a role dating back to 1624. The Master Cutler serves as a key ambassador for South Yorkshire’s business community, particularly promoting and supporting the region’s world-renowned manufacturing sector.