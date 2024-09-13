Mason Thomas Law names Support Dogs as its new Charity of the Year

Sheffield law firm Mason Thomas Law is set to provide both financial and practical support to a second local charity for 12 months.

Support Dogs, a small Sheffield charity based on Brightside Lane, which provides life-changing support dogs for individuals and families affected by autism, epilepsy, and physical disabilities, has been named as the firm’s Charity of the Year for 2024/25.

Support Dogs provides three key types of assistance dogs: Autism Assistance Dogs, Epilepsy Seizure Alert Dogs, and Disability Assistance Dogs. It costs the charity £25,000 to train each support dog over a two-year period and then a further £3,000 each year for the working life of the dog.

As part of the new 12-month charity partnership with Support Dogs, staff at Mason Thomas Law will take part in a number of fundraising initiatives as well as volunteer their time and participate in awareness-raising activities within the local community.

Chris Daykin, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Support Dogs, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as Mason Thomas Law’s charity of the year. Their support will be invaluable in helping us continue to train and provide assistance dogs to those in need. We look forward to working closely with the Mason Thomas Law team to raise awareness and funds for our cause.”

Cathy Thomas, Director and Solicitor at Mason Thomas Law, explained why Support Dogs was the firm’s chosen charity: “We were deeply moved by the incredible work Support Dogs does and, as a team of dog-owners and lovers, we felt a strong connection to their mission. Assistance dogs transform lives, offering not just support but also companionship and hope. Our support will make a real difference in the lives of many people locally.”

Prior to Support Dogs, during 2023/24 Mason Thomas Law supported SCCCC, a charity which serves lonely, isolated, and vulnerable older individuals across South Yorkshire. Mason Thomas Law staff raised £2000 for the charity, donated food, and volunteered in the charity’s outreach initiatives.

Ericka Hill, Fundraiser, Marketing, and Communications Officer at SCCCC said: “We are incredibly grateful for everything Mason Thomas Law has done to support us over the last 12 months. From running the 10K, volunteering on our Hospital to Home and Pen Pal schemes, donating essential food supplies, and attending our service user events, they have seen first-hand the difference our services make in the lives of older people across Sheffield. We look forward to seeing their future adventures with Support Dogs.”

In addition to its own staff, Mason Thomas Law is also encouraging their families, friends, and clients to get involved in supporting Support Dogs. The firm will be organising various events throughout the year, including a cheese and wine night and charity auction, as well as taking part in the Great North Run.

Cathy added, “We knew dogs were incredible, but we were astounded to learn more about just how much these dogs can do and literally change lives. Seizure Alert Dogs are trained to provide a 100% reliable warning up to one hour in advance of an oncoming seizure. They are just incredible. We are keen to raise as much as we can and contribute to this wonderful charity.”

To donate to Support Dogs, please visit https://www.supportdogs.org.uk/donate