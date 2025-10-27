A talk about the career of a legendary football scout is taking place later this week.

The achievements of South Yorkshire-based Mark Crook will be explored by authors Ashley Ball and Chris Brook at the Farm Road Sports and Social Club this Thursday (October 30) from 7pm.

Chris Brook and Ashley Ball have written a book exploring the life of local footballing legend Mark Crook. Now, they're set to share more about the incredible journey of the Wolverhampton Wanderers scout, who found world-class talent in South Yorkshire, at an upcoming talk in Sheffield. | Submit

The duo have been collaborating on a book, Feeding The Wolves, which tells the story of how Crook discovered an incredible 114 professional footballers with most heading from South Yorkshire to his beloved Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Among his finest players were World Cup winner Ron Flowers, talismanic strikers George Robledo and Roy Swinbourne and England internationals Cyril Knowles and Alan Sunderland.

There is plenty for fans of both Sheffield Wednesday and United too with cult heroes at both sides in Ken Knighton and Bob Hatton also featured.

There is an entrance fee of £5 for the event and people will be able to pre-order the forthcoming book at a discounted rate on the night