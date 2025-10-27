Mark Crook: Wolverhampton Wanderers legend from South Yorkshire to be celebrated at upcoming talk
The achievements of South Yorkshire-based Mark Crook will be explored by authors Ashley Ball and Chris Brook at the Farm Road Sports and Social Club this Thursday (October 30) from 7pm.
The duo have been collaborating on a book, Feeding The Wolves, which tells the story of how Crook discovered an incredible 114 professional footballers with most heading from South Yorkshire to his beloved Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Among his finest players were World Cup winner Ron Flowers, talismanic strikers George Robledo and Roy Swinbourne and England internationals Cyril Knowles and Alan Sunderland.
There is plenty for fans of both Sheffield Wednesday and United too with cult heroes at both sides in Ken Knighton and Bob Hatton also featured.
There is an entrance fee of £5 for the event and people will be able to pre-order the forthcoming book at a discounted rate on the night