Mama Mia - here they go again at care home’s Abba party

The Dancing Queens slipped into their sequins and dusted down their platform boots as Hackenthorpe’s Cotleigh Care Home hosted a special Abba themed celebration for residents.

The home, one of the group of nine operated across Sheffield by charity Sheffcare, brought the magic of the Swedish superstars to a special summer afternoon tea party.

And both residents, family and friends enjoyed music, dancing and entertainment with a Mama Mia vibe.

“The music of Abba now goes back 50 years and is very much the sound that our residents remember from their heyday,” said Cotleigh manager Asha Oliver.

“Everybody loves a ‘70s themed event and the Cotleigh team were very happy to prove that satin and sequins never go out of style.”