Make a will and make a difference for St Luke’s Hospice in 2025

Some of Sheffield’s leading law firms are joining forces with St Luke’s Hospice for Will Month 2025.

Now in its 14th year, St Luke’s Will Month is a partnership between the hospice and seven top city solicitors, running for a strictly limited period throughout the whole of April.

Through those 14 years, the campaign has raised more than £211,000 for St Luke’s patient care, making a major contribution to the £10 million plus needed annually to maintain the charity’s services for all the people of Sheffield.

Participating firms for 2025 include Best Solicitors, BRM Solicitors, Rosalind Watchorn, Coates, Bell & Buxton, Taylor Bracewell and Charles Neal Notary.

The idea is simple – the participating solicitor of your choice draws up a basic Will in return for a donation to St Luke’s.

Suggested minimum donations are £110 for a single will or £160 for a joint Will, with a £75 suggested charge for a basic amendment or codicil.

“So many people still haven’t made a Will but it should be a vital part of everybody’s personal planning and there has never been a better or more important time to be thinking about the future,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan.

“According to research, 56 per cent of parents in the UK with children under 18 do not have a Will and it is estimated that there are more than five million people who don’t know how to go about preparing a Will.

“By making a Will during St Luke’s Will Month, you’ll be getting peace of mind and great value for money, at the same time as supporting our patients and their families.

“Making a Will is the only way you can be sure that your wishes are carried out and your loved ones are provided for in the way you want.

“Not leaving a Will can create problems after your death, but making a Will is very easy and, by taking part in Will Month, you can help St Luke’s too so there really is no reason not to do it!

“And remember that if you already have a Will, things like having a new baby in the family, marriage or divorce can mean that your wishes might have changed and that it’s time for a Will update.”

To find out more about Will Month email [email protected] or visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/willmonth