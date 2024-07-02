Magical Shakespeare heads indoors to miss the midsummer rain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rain hasn’t stopped play but it has meant a change of setting for Easy Street Theatre Company as it prepares to stage a magical Shakespearean musical.

The team of young Sheffield actors had intended to present their production of Dream On - the hit musical adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream - in the picturesque gardens of their home at the Merlin Theatre in Sheffield’s Nether Edge.

But the threat of July rain showers has meant that the show will now go onto the stage at the Merlin on July 7 at 11am and 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by the Easy Street Juniors, the cast will be made up of talented young performers aged just seven to 13.

Rain won't stop play as the Easy Street team take their show onto the Merlin Theatre stage

Adapted by acclaimed composer Malcolm Sircom, it’s a fresh fun take on Shakespeare’s comedy of runaway lovers, feisty fairies…and a man called Bottom stumbling around an enchanted wood with an ass’s head.

And to add an extra topical twist to a familiar story, this new version even has a backdrop of the Olympic Games!

“We thought it would be fun to stage this most outdoor of classic comedies under a summer sky but the forecasts suggest it could be a damp experience,” said director Amanda Tyas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only would there be problems for the cast if it rains, we also want our audience to be safe and dry so they can really enjoy the performance.

“So there’s no need to bring an umbrella as we are going to be back on stage, where we can guarantee a magical - and dry - afternoon on theatre.”

Easy Street Theatre Company - voted best Youth Theatre in the North East 2020 and 2021 - offers Sheffield's young creative talent the finest professional-grade theatrical training.

With 50 members, each year the company performs two large budget shows at some of Sheffield's most prestigious theatres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous productions have included Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose, West Side Story Sister Act, Chicago, Grease Back to the 80s - winner of the 2021 NODA Best Youth Theatre award - Disney’s Frozen, Phantom of the Opera and Sweeney Todd.

To book for either July 7 performance of Dream On visit stagestubs.com/easy-street-theatre-company-2/dream-on