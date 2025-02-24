Luke’s double running challenge will support St Luke’s Hospice

When personal trainer Luke Frith joins the start line of two of Yorkshire’s most popular sporting challenges, he’ll be honouring the memory of dad Stephen and raising money for St Luke’s Hospice.

Luke will be taking part in both the Sheffield Half Marathon on March 23 and the Leeds Half Marathon on May 11.

Dad Stephen was a St Luke’s patient in 2015 and Luke admits: “For many years now I have wanted to give something back as a thank you, as a way of saying your service is above and beyond any national health institute.”

Stephen was referred to St Luke’s after being diagnosed with terminal cancer and being told he had only months to live.

“During this emotional and life-changing period, both my dad and the wider family found great comfort and support from the staff and facility that St Luke’s hospice offered,” Luke says.

“Not only did they make sure my dad had everything he needed, but they also ran support groups for family members in order to come to terms with the situation they were facing.”

And as Stephen faced his final Christmas, the St Luke’s team were there to make a celebration the whole family would remember.

“My dad was laid in his bed that morning and was awoken by Father Christmas because one of the volunteers had come in dressed head to toe as Santa, giving each patient the biggest hamper of toiletries and goodies you could imagine.

“The kindness and generosity of volunteers made my dad’s last Christmas and allowed us to find peace.

“I’ve already raised £750 by taking part in a bungee jump and this is why on March 23 I will be taking on another challenge for St Luke's, running the Sheffield half marathon and on May 11 I will then be joined by some of me gym clients to run the Leeds Half Marathon.”

There’s still time to join Luke in his running challenge as St Luke’s has places available in the Sheffield Half Marathon. Visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/events/detail/sheffield-half-marathon

To support Luke’s running challenges visit www.gofundme.com/f/2-half-marathons-for-st-lukes-remembering-stephen-frith?qid=891652c383e96d28caf761467b911c67