Luke Horton artwork unveiled at ambulatory care haematology facilities at Hallamshire Hospital

By Claudia Blake
Contributor
Published 20th Dec 2024, 12:23 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 14:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Artwork by local artist Luke Horton is now providing a colourful welcome when patients visit the ambulatory care haematology facilities at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

The facilities allow certain blood cancer and blood disorder patients to receive a variety of treatments, including high dose chemotherapy, without the need for an overnight hospital stay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The series of artworks depict staff and past patients, aiming to bring a sense of familiarity to patients attending haematology ambulatory care facilities. Dr Nick Morley, Consultant Haematologist and Clinical Director, performed the ribbon-cutting honours at the special event which was attended by staff, patients and members of Sheffield Hospitals Charity, who funded the artworks.

Yorkshire artist Luke created the artwork, which resonates with staff from the service, as the individuals depicted are recognisable to those who know them personally. The artwork also features phases from patients and staff such as ‘Five miles this mornin’ and ‘’ow ya feeling in ya self?’

Dr Nick Morley performed the ribbon-cutting honoursDr Nick Morley performed the ribbon-cutting honours
Dr Nick Morley performed the ribbon-cutting honours

As well as the two ambulatory care rooms at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, the ambulatory care service includes a suite of ‘home from home’ flats across the road from the hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This flexible and planned approach allows patients undergoing chemotherapy prior to stem cell transplantation or CAR T-cell therapy as well as those receiving new targeted treatments to either return home, or where appropriate, be accommodated in one of the ambulatory care flats across the road from the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Shasta Ashraf, Director of Grants at Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said: “The charity are proud to support Sheffield’s NHS, and funding beautiful artwork created by Luke Horton is another example of how we do this. The hope is that they provide a welcoming environment and a sense of comfort for patients during treatment. We were delighted to attend the event and see how these facilities will make a real difference.” Jane North, who received her chemo ‘priming’ and her stem cell transplant infusion in the haematology ambulatory care unit after being diagnosed with relapsed diffuse large B cell lymphoma in May 2023, said the facilities made an enormous difference:

“Being at home instead of hospital prior to moving to the wards was fantastic. I could get a good night’s sleep and use my own lavatory. I’m twice in remission from cancer but thanks to the ambulatory and transplant team, the great doctors and nurses, I’m alive. They were - and are - amazing.”

Related topics:Sheffield Hospitals Charity
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice