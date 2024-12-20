Luke Horton artwork unveiled at ambulatory care haematology facilities at Hallamshire Hospital

Artwork by local artist Luke Horton is now providing a colourful welcome when patients visit the ambulatory care haematology facilities at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

The facilities allow certain blood cancer and blood disorder patients to receive a variety of treatments, including high dose chemotherapy, without the need for an overnight hospital stay.

The series of artworks depict staff and past patients, aiming to bring a sense of familiarity to patients attending haematology ambulatory care facilities. Dr Nick Morley, Consultant Haematologist and Clinical Director, performed the ribbon-cutting honours at the special event which was attended by staff, patients and members of Sheffield Hospitals Charity, who funded the artworks.

Yorkshire artist Luke created the artwork, which resonates with staff from the service, as the individuals depicted are recognisable to those who know them personally. The artwork also features phases from patients and staff such as ‘Five miles this mornin’ and ‘’ow ya feeling in ya self?’

As well as the two ambulatory care rooms at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, the ambulatory care service includes a suite of ‘home from home’ flats across the road from the hospital.

This flexible and planned approach allows patients undergoing chemotherapy prior to stem cell transplantation or CAR T-cell therapy as well as those receiving new targeted treatments to either return home, or where appropriate, be accommodated in one of the ambulatory care flats across the road from the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Shasta Ashraf, Director of Grants at Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said: “The charity are proud to support Sheffield’s NHS, and funding beautiful artwork created by Luke Horton is another example of how we do this. The hope is that they provide a welcoming environment and a sense of comfort for patients during treatment. We were delighted to attend the event and see how these facilities will make a real difference.” Jane North, who received her chemo ‘priming’ and her stem cell transplant infusion in the haematology ambulatory care unit after being diagnosed with relapsed diffuse large B cell lymphoma in May 2023, said the facilities made an enormous difference:

“Being at home instead of hospital prior to moving to the wards was fantastic. I could get a good night’s sleep and use my own lavatory. I’m twice in remission from cancer but thanks to the ambulatory and transplant team, the great doctors and nurses, I’m alive. They were - and are - amazing.”