Louvre Jewellery Heist - Experts reveal the history and estimated value of stolen pieces

Why this means the thieves might struggle to sell the pieces

Jeremy Hinds, professional jewellery expert, at F. Hinds says:

"The theft at the Louvre’s Galerie d’Apollon is one of the most notable jewellery robberies in recent years. The pieces taken formed part of France’s royal and imperial collections and had been on public display for many years. These jewels hold great cultural and historical importance, representing the height of 19th century artisanry and design.”

What are the materials of the stolen items?

“The French Ministry of Culture has confirmed that the stolen items include a sapphire tiara, necklace, and earrings from the set of Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense, known for their vivid sapphires and intricate diamond settings.

“Also taken were an emerald necklace and earrings that once belonged to Empress Marie-Louise, the wife of Napoleon I, as well as a tiara and a large bow-shaped brooch from Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III, and a reliquary brooch.

“These jewels feature fine sapphires, emeralds and diamonds set in gold and silver mountings typical of the 19th century. Each stone would have been carefully chosen for its colour and clarity and the settings designed to show the gemstones at their best.

How large and valuable are these pieces?

“Although exact gemstone weights and measurements haven’t been fully disclosed, some of the stolen pieces contained well over a thousand gemstones. The sapphire tiara from the Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense set, features twenty-four sapphires surrounded by more than 1,000 diamonds.

“Collectively, the jewels taken are more likely to include several hundred carats of gemstones in total, which on scale alone makes them extremely rare and valuable.

“If valued purely on gemstone weight and quality, the total material worth could easily reach several million pounds, and that’s before considering their royal provenance.”

What makes the craftsmanship so special?

“These items reflect the finest level of 19th century jewellery artisanry. Each gemstone would have been hand-cut and handset, with metalwork designed to maximise light and balance.

“The detailing, symmetry and finish were all completed by expert artisans using techniques that required great precision and patience. The fact that these pieces have remained in exceptional condition for over 150 to 215 years speaks to the quality of their workmanship.”

How much are the jewels worth and why are they so significant?

“Their material worth, royal provenance and cultural importance mean these jewels are priceless and cannot be replaced. Similar historic sets with comparable gemstones and heritage could be valued in the millions, but their true value lies in their history, the craftsmanship behind them and what they represent as part of France’s national legacy.”

Valuations expert, Emma Eldridge at Harvey and Thompson, explains why this is and why the thieves may struggle to monetise the stolen pieces.

“When thieves steal traditional artwork such as paintings, prints and works on paper, the challenge isn’t so much the theft itself, it is moving the pieces into the market stream. The works are generally well known and near impossible to be disguised or remodelled, making them very hard to monetise.

“When we talk about precious gemstones and metals it’s more complicated, as they can be melted down and carved into new pieces, unlike pieces of traditional artwork. Thieves can then move stones into the market individually and melt materials down into new pieces.

“In this instance, the stolen pieces are highly identifiable, making them extremely hard to move around the black market and in a sense, this makes them ‘priceless’ in their current form.

“Because they are so established, it is unlikely they will be kept intact by the robbers so a race will be on to find them before they are distributed.

“The irony is that the items will hold most value when kept together, due to their history and status, however the media storm surrounding the heist means the intention will most likely be to segment, remodel and melt the jewellery as quickly as possible.

“This is of course a huge tragedy and loss to cultural heritage as beyond their commercial value, the stolen pieces have a cultural and historical value that could not be measured.”