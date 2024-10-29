Lord Mayor of Sheffield meets staff and volunteers at Weston Park Cancer Support Centre

Last week, the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Cllr Jayne Dunn, visited Weston Park Cancer Support Centre to learn more about the charity’s services.

During the visit, Cllr Jayne Dunn was given a tour of the Support Centre and introduced to the team of Healthcare Professionals and charity staff. Information was provided about the various support services offered to clients including the charity’s complimentary therapies, emotional support sessions, welfare benefit advice, Look Good Feel Better sessions and coffee mornings.

The Lord Mayor also met volunteers at the Charity Hub, where the free transport service for cancer patients operates from. As a beauty salon owner, Cllr Jayne Dunn was keen to support the charity’s collaboration with St Moriz to promote the ‘Glow Check Yourself’ campaign taking place throughout October for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield's visit to Weston Park Cancer Charity

Lord Mayor Jayne Dunn said: “It was a privilege to visit Weston Park Cancer Support Centre. Weston Park Cancer Charity’s services are absolutely vital for thousands of people in our region. The charity recently launched its Christmas Star appeal, and I would encourage everyone, who is able to, to get behind it. Funds raised will help the charity to enable research, enhance treatment, and provide support services.”

Emma Clarke, CEO of Weston Park Cancer Charity said: “We were honoured to show the Lord Mayor around our Cancer Support Centre today. Her commitment to the people of Sheffield is inspirational, and we’re so grateful for her support.”

Earlier this year Cllr Jayne Dunn joined Weston Park Cancer Charity in Sheffield City Centre for a skin cancer awareness day. On the day, she helped the charity to hand out SPF and share skin safety advice.

To find out more about Weston Park Cancer Charity’s services, visit www.westonpark.org.uk