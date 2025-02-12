Lord Blunkett backs Sheffield provider’s Level Two apprenticeship campaign

Calls from a leading Sheffield-based training provider for an urgent government review into falling Level 2 apprenticeship numbers have been backed by former Education Secretary Lord David Blunkett.

As National Apprenticeship Week begins, Gregg Scott – CEO of Realise which has its head office in Cygnet House on Jenkin Road – said the UK having nearly one million young people who aren’t in training, employment or education was a major cause for concern.

The total number of Level 2 apprenticeships has been in sharp decline in recent years, plummeting from 91,518 in the academic year 2021-22 to 70,835 two years later.

At the same time, the number of 16 to 24-year-olds who fall into the NEET category – individuals not in education, employment or training - has risen to 946,000 according to latest figures issued by the Office for National Statistics.

That figure has been described as a “potential national disaster” by former Education and Employment Secretary Lord David Blunkett who has backed Realise’s campaign for more level 2 apprenticeships.

He said: “The sizeable number of young people aged 16-24 who aren't engaged in training, employment or education is a huge concern and I strongly believe this is turning into a potential national disaster which needs solving sooner rather than later.

“I'm a great believer in the value of apprenticeships and, in particular, Level 2 apprenticeships, which can be a critical stepping stone to the future for young people to take their first steps towards a long and successful career in their chosen sector.

“I welcome Realise's commitment to place a renewed focus on Level 2 apprenticeships during National Apprenticeship Week and would encourage both the government and businesses – big and small - to strongly consider investing in this tier of qualification.”

Realise chief Gregg believes embracing Level 2 apprenticeships can create untold benefits for individuals, businesses, sectors and the overall economy.

He said: “The decline in the number of Level 2 apprenticeships across the UK is alarming and a government focus on urging businesses to engage in this level of training would make a substantial difference in every way.

“With nearly one million 16 to 24 year-olds not in education, training or employment, many of which may have a limited number of qualifications from school, there are huge swathes of an entire generation who face uncertainty over their futures.

“Providing more opportunities through Level 2 apprenticeships would allow them to not only earn while they learn but also to secure the foundation knowledge required to forge a long career in their chosen sector.

“For businesses, the apprenticeship will provide a cost effective way to secure qualified staff who can be moulded in their company culture and methods from the outset, with financial incentives in place for offering young people apprenticeship opportunities.

“Developing and delivering a nationwide plan for Level 2 apprenticeships could play an important role in helping drive opportunity for hundreds of thousands of youngsters, solve staff shortages in certain industries and help the government deliver on its plan to drive growth.

“We have recently seen the Level 2 business administration apprenticeship being approved for development which is encouraging – but there is so much work still to do.”

One sector which has seen suffered as a result of the drop in Level 2 apprenticeships is early years childcare.

The total number of nursery practitioners embarking on a Level 2 apprenticeship has dropped by 5% over the last three academic years from 6,972 to 6,457.

Gregg added: “There is a major recruitment crisis in early years and nurseries are spending, in some cases, thousands of pounds a month on agency staff just to be able to open their doors.

“That is unsustainable. A renewed focus on Level 2 apprenticeships would help early years settings drive more people into the industry, allow them to add to their qualified staff quotas and prove financially beneficial immediately.

“We have seen our number of Level 2 apprenticeships at Realise increase by 67% at the same time as the overall sector has dropped off by 5% so we know there is demand there and that it does work.

“I’d urge all nurseries settings – and other industries where recruitment and retention are difficult such as health and social care - to consider the Level 2 apprenticeship route when it comes to recruitment because there are many short, medium and long-term benefits.”

For more information, visit www.realisetraining.com