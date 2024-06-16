Lockdown whim grows Limit legacy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While most people were hoarding toilet paper during lockdown, one Sheffielder decided the best way to cope with COVID-19 isolation was to buy a heat press and throw himself into the world of T-shirts.

Four years ago, Neil Anderson knew nothing about clothing manufacture — but he was well-versed in the lore of the city’s legendary punk/goth Limit nightclub.

The author of the best-selling book 'Take It To The Limit,' which chronicles the stories of the venue, saw a T-shirt dedicated to the famous West Street venue as the perfect trial for his new business idea — hand-printed apparel.

He never looked back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Model in Limit T-shirt

Now, his company, Dirty Stop Outs, has products in demand worldwide — owned by members of bands from Motorhead to Siouxsie & The Banshees, with T-shirts still being printed by hand in Sheffield.

"In many respects, the lockdown period was perfect for what we were doing. The future was very uncertain, and people were reminiscing," Neil Anderson said.

"I was already selling a popular series of books that celebrated retro nightlife, and selling T-shirts that celebrated old venues seemed the next logical step."

The Limit T-shirt was an immediate hit.

West Street's Limit venue

Neil Anderson added: "Four years on, these shirts have been shipped worldwide; they've been purchased by many musicians who performed at the venue; they've helped raise hundreds for Dementia UK; and one was even ordered so a fan could be buried wearing the T-shirt from the club he loved more than any other."