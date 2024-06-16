Lockdown whim grows Limit legacy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Four years ago, Neil Anderson knew nothing about clothing manufacture — but he was well-versed in the lore of the city’s legendary punk/goth Limit nightclub.
The author of the best-selling book 'Take It To The Limit,' which chronicles the stories of the venue, saw a T-shirt dedicated to the famous West Street venue as the perfect trial for his new business idea — hand-printed apparel.
He never looked back.
Now, his company, Dirty Stop Outs, has products in demand worldwide — owned by members of bands from Motorhead to Siouxsie & The Banshees, with T-shirts still being printed by hand in Sheffield.
"In many respects, the lockdown period was perfect for what we were doing. The future was very uncertain, and people were reminiscing," Neil Anderson said.
"I was already selling a popular series of books that celebrated retro nightlife, and selling T-shirts that celebrated old venues seemed the next logical step."
The Limit T-shirt was an immediate hit.
Neil Anderson added: "Four years on, these shirts have been shipped worldwide; they've been purchased by many musicians who performed at the venue; they've helped raise hundreds for Dementia UK; and one was even ordered so a fan could be buried wearing the T-shirt from the club he loved more than any other."
You can view the Limit collection here: https://dirtystopouts.com/collections/the-limit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.