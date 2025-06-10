Local Trust hosts annual graduation celebration event to honour recent learner graduates

Colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) recently hosted their annual celebration event to honour the Trust’s latest cohort of students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, DBTH will host around 1,400 students, including apprentices, undergraduates, and postgraduates.

To celebrate the incredible work of these learners, the Trust hosted its fourth annual graduation event. The event celebrated those who had recently completed vocational education programmes, ranging from entry-level to Level 7 apprenticeships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a teaching hospital, the Trust offers a variety of vocational education opportunities, including Level 2 English and Maths, the Care Certificate, and apprenticeships in various specialities such as Nursing, administration, clerical work, leadership, and Allied Health Professions (therapists, physios, radiography etc).

DBTH Learner Graduation

As part of its ongoing commitment as an anchor employer across South Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire, the Trust continues to support individuals at every stage of their development—from those just beginning their learning journey to existing colleagues continuing professional development.

Following previous celebration events, this year’s event once again offers a meaningful alternative to traditional graduations, proudly recognising the dedication, perseverance, and achievements of learners across the Trust.

Held last month at Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Education Centre, each successful participant received a unique badge and certificate highlighting their achievements. Attendees enjoyed refreshments, conversations with colleagues and fellow learners, and dedicated photo opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was also attended by the Trust’s Director of Education and Research, Professor Sam Debbage, Suzy Brain England OBE, Trust Chair, and Head of Education for Widening Participation, Kelly Turkhud.

DBTH Learner Graduation

During the celebration, Suzy, addressed the graduates, saying: “You represent the very best of the DBTH - Compassionate, committed and always putting patients first. You’ve learned to comfort, to heal and to lift others up, often at their most vulnerable.

"Today isn’t just about certificates or qualifications, although you’ve earned every bit of this recognition.

"It’s about the journey you’ve taken, the challenges you’ve overcome and the impact you’ve already begun to make in our hospitals, in our communities and in the lives of those we care for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Vocational Education Team at the Trust offers a range of learning opportunities at DBTH. From apprenticeships to work experience, there is something to suit everyone’s skills, passions, and ambitions.

To find out more about the opportunities available at DBTH, please visit our dedicated education pages: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/education/