Local Swim School Named as Sports Activity Provider of the Year

Puddle Ducks Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire are celebrating their success after being named the Sports/Physical Activity Provider of the Year at the Lots for Tots Awards 2024.

The local awards celebrate people, businesses and charities across Derbyshire and Puddle Ducks Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire were delighted to be nominated in three categories: Toddler Class of the Year, Customer Excellence of the Year and Sports/Physical Activity Provider of the Year, as voted for by the public.

The public were also asked to nominate sessions leaders, for which three Puddle Ducks teachers were nominated: Lisa Leake, Jane Leyland and Kayleigh Holt.

The awards ceremony was held at the Derby Mickleover Hotel on May 4 and was an evening of entertainment, celebration and an award win for Puddle Ducks!

The team celebrating their win at the Lots for Tots Awards 2024

Suzanne Horton, Co-Owner of Puddle Ducks Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire commented: “We are over the moon to have won the award for the Sports/Physical Activity Provider of the Year at the Lots for Tots Awards 2024! Being nominated by the public means so much as we value each and every one of our swimmers and take great pride in teaching our local children such an important life-saving skill. I’m proud of all of our team for their amazing work that has contributed to the achievement of this award”.

Puddle Ducks provides award winning swimming classes for children from birth to 10 years old. Teachers focus on creating a nurturing environment, which supports independent swimming for children of all abilities.