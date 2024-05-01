Local Sheffield woman fundraising for Arabic teacher in Gaza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two weeks ago Enas contacted Roisin asking for her help. They'd been in touch quite a few times over the past few months, the last message from Enas sharing her sister, brother and all her nieces and nephews had been killed in an air strike.

Reflecting on this, Roisin shared: "Losing so many family members is a pain I can't even begin to imagine. It breaks my heart. Enas was such a lovely teacher. We used to meet weekly on Skype and Enas would teach me basic Arabic. In the daytime Enas taught primary school children, so I always loved getting lots of encouragement from Enas as if I was one of the children in her class. Someimes our calls would be cut short as Enas would experience a power cut, with limited power allowed into Gaza even before the current escalation. I think we were both really interested in each other's lives and we'd share things like the different things we'd eat in our countries."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So she could set up the fundraiser, Roisin asked Enas to send a short summary of her and Moez's siuation, including why Moez needs urgent medical care. Enas shared the following message with Roisin:

Enas and Moez

Salam from Gaza!

It is always said that the first year of marriage is the happiest ever.

But this is NOT in Gaza; as all days are dark.

Let me tell you the story,

Scan of Moez's injured shoulder

My husband Moez, 30 years, is a teacher from Gaza. We got married last August and moved to our new house with lots of nice dreams.

Last year, he had an operation on his shoulder after being dislocated many times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was supposed to go back to Egypt for an important check up four months ago. Unfortunately, it is not possible due to the terrible situation here in Gaza.

Our beautiful house was suddenly bombed and we lost everything, included our loved ones. My father in law died from his injuries and I’ve lost my brother, sister, nieces and nephews.

Scan of Moez's injured shoulder

Moez, my husband miraculously came out from under the rubble with severe complications.

We have been waiting for his medical referral but waiting at such a critical time is very difficult. Travel, even when it’s urgent, costs too much which is not possible for a man who lost his house, job, dreams, beloved people and all of what he has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a week over £450 has so far been raised for Enas and Moez.

Roisin continued: "I have been overwhelmed by the kindness of people in Sheffield and further afield wanting to also help Enas and Moez. As well as donating people have also been sharing messages of support which I have been passing on to Enas. Over the next few weeks I will be doing all I can to try and help Enas' fundraiser reach as many people as possible, so we can give Moez the best chance of getting care for his shoulder and stopping him from losing movement in his hand."