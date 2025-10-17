Local Sheffield recruiter goes the extra mile for St Luke’s Hospice in raising over £2,500 in 2025

Sheffield-based recruiter Anna Maher has once again gone above and beyond for her chosen charity of the year, St Luke’s Hospice, completing the Sheffield 10K alongside her team of runners to raise vital funds for the local hospice.

The event, held on Sunday September 28, 2025, saw Team Anna Maher Recruitment lace up their trainers and join thousands of runners taking to the Sheffield’s streets. Organised as part of the Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All series, this race celebrates community and resilience – everything Sheffield stands for.

For Anna and her team at Anna Maher Recruitment, it was more than just a race, it was the latest milestone in a year-long fundraising mission in support of St Luke’s Hospice Sheffield. Earlier this summer, Anna hosted a 30th anniversary celebration event at the Radisson Blu Hotel, raising £1,525 for the charity. With an additional £1,067 raised through the Sheffield 10K, her total now stands at an impressive £2,592.

Speaking after the event, Anna Maher, founder and managing director of Anna Maher Recruitment, said:

“Crossing the finish line at the Sheffield 10K felt amazing! Not just because of the run itself, but because we were doing it for such an incredible cause. St Luke’s Hospice is so close to my heart, and I’m incredibly proud of what our small but mighty team has achieved this year. Every donation, every bit of support, helps make a difference to families in Sheffield who rely on the care St Luke’s provides.”

St Luke’s Hospice delivers specialist palliative care and support to people across Sheffield, both at its Little Common Lane site and within the community. Matthew Sheridan, senior fundraising manager – Corporate and Philanthropy at St Luke’s, said:

“We’re so grateful to Anna and the Anna Maher Recruitment team for their continued support throughout the year. It’s fantastic to see local businesses getting involved in events like the Sheffield 10K to raise funds and awareness for our work. Every contribution helps us continue providing compassionate care to local people and their families.”

The fundraising forms part of Anna’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community that has supported her throughout her career. With more charity initiatives planned before the end of the year, the team is determined to keep up the momentum and continue raising funds for St Luke’s.

To donate or learn more about Anna’s fundraising journey, visit Anna Maher Recruitments JustGiving page.