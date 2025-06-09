Local Sheffield charity volunteer wins Sands Volunteer Award for Partnership

Megan Jones Davies from Sheffield has been named as the winner of a Sands Volunteer Award for Partnership by the pregnancy and baby loss charity Sands.

The Sands Volunteer Awards Ceremony was held at the Sands Garden Day, at the National Memorial Arboretum on Saturday, 7 June. Sands’ Chief Executive Clea Harmer and Volunteering Development Lead Louise Fleming presented Megan with an engraved trophy and a certificate, signed by Clea and Sands’ Director of Volunteering and Bereavement Support Jen Coates.

Megan is a volunteer with Sheffield Sands and has been recognised for being an advocate and leading the charge on Sands' first ever local campaign. Speaking on behalf of local bereaved families and championing the need for better bereavement care, Megan’s determination is making change happen.

Megan said: “Volunteering for Sands is such a rewarding experience for me. It’s my way of honouring my little boy in the sky whilst helping people when they need it the most. It’s a huge honour to win an award and I cannot thank the panel enough."

Sands’ Chief Executive Clea Harmer said: “Volunteers are at the heart of our community and so much of the work we do to save babies’ lives and support bereaved families would not be possible without their commitment and dedication. Megan has made such a difference in his role as Sands United Manager, and this shone through in their nomination.

“Thank you to everyone who nominated a Sands Volunteer for an award. We had so many amazing nominations come through, from all across the UK. We are always keen to hear from more people who would like to give their time to support our work so if you’ve been inspired by Stephen, we’d love to hear from you.”

This year, Sands named two awards after Sands’ Patrons, Bel Mooney and Hazelanne Lewis. Bel and Hazelanne, along with a small group of fellow bereaved parents, founded Sands over 45 years ago. Thanks to their dedication and vision, Sands has gone on to grow to become the organisation it is today, doing incredible work that continues to make an impact across all our communities.

The Bel Mooney Award for Raising Awareness and the Hazelanne Lewis Award for Leadership will ensure we continue to honour their legacy, by recognising the contributions of Sands' volunteers.

The Garden Day is an opportunity to celebrate and connect the Sands community, with the Volunteer Awards and a chance to find out more about Sands' work in the morning. In the afternoon a Remembrance Event was held for all babies, helping families and individuals to find hope.

The Sands Garden is dedicated to the memory of all babies who have died. At the heart of the garden is a Portland stone sculpture of a baby, created by the respected sculptor John Roberts. This year marks the 25th anniversary since the Sands Garden opened at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Find out more about volunteering with Sands at www.sands.org.uk/volunteering

Anyone affected by pregnancy or baby loss who needs the support of Sands can find more information at www.sands.org.uk/support