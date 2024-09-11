Local School Teacher Runs Great North Run for Batten Disease Charity

Stephen Oliver, a dedicated assistant headteacher at Wickersley Northfield Primary School in Rotherham, has successfully completed the Great North Run, raising vital funds for the Batten Disease Family Association (BDFA).

Stephen, aged 43, took on the challenge to support children and families affected by Batten disease, a rare and devastating neurodegenerative condition. He was inspired by two former Wickersley Northfield Primary pupils, Sam and Alice, who have been diagnosed with the condition.

Batten disease is a rare neurodegenerative disorder that primarily affects children, causing progressive neurological impairment. It affects eyesight, mobility, and cognition, with a devastating impact on children and their families. The BDFA offers crucial support, resources, and advocacy for those coping with this life-changing condition.

Stephen crossed the finish line after 13.1 miles in just one hour 40 minutes – recording a personal best. He has previously completed several 10k and 5k races as well as triathlons at sprint, Olympic and middle distance.

Stephen Oliver with his Great North Run medal

In total, Stephen’s has raised almost £500 thanks to generous donations from friends, family, colleagues, and local supporters. The funds raised will go directly towards the BDFA, which provides critical support, research funding, and advocacy for those affected.

Stephen, who grew up in the North East but now lives in Bramley, said: “It was an emotional and incredible experience. I ran not just for myself, but for Sam and Alice and their family.

“I’ve seen first-hand the impact Batten disease can have on families, and I wanted to do something to help raise awareness and contribute to the incredible work the BDFA does.

“As a school community, we support the BDFA every year and hold fundraising events and have raised thousands for the charity. To be able to take part in the Great North Run and represent them as well as Sam and Alice was a real honour for me.

“The support from my school, family, and local community has been overwhelming, and I’m so grateful to everyone who has donated to such a wonderful cause.”