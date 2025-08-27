Local MP set to run half marathon for Bluebell Wood

A local MP is in training to run a half marathon to raise money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Richards, the MP for Rother Valley, is set to run the Worksop Half Marathon on Sunday October 26 to raise vital funds for the hospice.

Jake said: “I’m currently in training for the half marathon. I’ve visited Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in Anston, a number of times and I knew that I wanted to do something to help them. They care for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions. They truly are amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is great to see the different ways that local people find to raise money for the hospice and I’ve heard about the sky diving, walks, tabletop sales and events that take place throughout the year. The hospice makes a huge difference to families in our region, and I’m really pleased to be able to do something to help to raise funds for them.”

Jake Richards who is fundraising for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

While this is not Jake’s first half marathon, he is currently in training, and it is some time since he last took on such a challenge. He is not expecting a fast time but is determined to complete the course.

It costs approximately £6.7M to keep the doors open at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, for families across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire. Statutory funding makes up 17% of this amount and the rest is raised through fundraising activity.

Heidi Hawkins, CEO at Bluebell Wood, said: “We are extremely pleased to see our local MP supporting the hospice. Jake has been to see us a number of times and when he saw the hospice and heard about the support we provide, he was inspired to do something to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wish Jake all the best for his half marathon and hope that people from across the region will support him and the hospice in his efforts.”

To sponsor Jake, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jake-richards-mp