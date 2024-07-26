Local LGBTQ+ Parents events and support group.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In 2023 Rainbow Families Yorkshire was established in hopes of providing support and friendships to other LGBTQ+ Parents and Carers in the Yorkshire area.

We are Fern and Sasha and we run Rainbow Families Yorkshire. We are a support and events group specifically for LGBTQ+ parents and carers. We host monthly meetups, big and small, all-around Yorkshire. We also have a growing online community, where families can reach out for support and advice.

In less than 12 months our members have grown incredibly and we now have over 250 family members attending events throughout Sheffield. We hope to spread further awareness of LGBTQ+ Families because we know firsthand how isolating, having a family and being a part of LGBTQ+ community can be when it comes to seeking support and making friends.

We have big plans for this group and want it to reach all of Yorkshire. Be at the forefront of every pride, offering support, advice and friendship to both Parents and their children.