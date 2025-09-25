Local leisure centres attract hundreds at community open weekend

More than 700 people attended a fun-filled Community Open Weekend at seven leisure centres in Sheffield recently.

Families and gym-goers were welcomed to the event on Saturday and Sunday September 20-21 which saw English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS), Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Heeley Pool and Gym, Concord Sports Centre, Hillsborough Leisure Centre, Springs Leisure Centre and Ice Sheffield open their doors for a bumper weekend of free activities.

Visitors enjoyed a range of sports and fitness offerings designed to inspire people of all ages and abilities to get active.

Energetic group fitness exercise classes, swim sessions and gym tasters were all on offer, alongside sports tasters including football, athletics, badminton, trampoline and pickleball.

Budding divers met Sheffield’s top diving talent at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre during free taster sessions. Olympic bronze medallist and 3m synchro springboard star Yasmin Harper and Anthony Harding, who won the 3m synchro bronze at Paris 2024, both took part in meet and greets and Olympic diving demonstrations.

Visitors with free day gym passes over the weekend tried out brand new start-of-the-art upgrades to the gym at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS) following its recent £500,000 enhancement over the summer.

Little ones also got creative with face painting and burned off energy in a free active Antz Play Zone, while others took part in personal training tasters and fitness challenges.

All the participating leisure centres are run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Sheffield City Council.

Phil Bowers, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We were incredibly inspired to welcome so many people from the Sheffield community to our community open weekend across seven of our facilities.

“It was fantastic to see families, friends and colleagues unite to have fun and motivate each other to put their health and wellbeing first. We’d like to thank everybody who came along to take part and support over the weekend and hope much fun was had by all while keeping active.”