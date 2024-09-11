Local legal firm supports cancer charity in honour of affected staff members

Staff members from Graysons Solicitors have successfully raised a total of £600 for the Weston Park Cancer Charity through a series of charitable events including raffle prize draws and bake sales.

These fundraising efforts over recent months highlight the firm's commitment to supporting a charity that has touched many lives within the firm – including one staff member who tragically passed away recently.

Caroline Murray, partner at Graysons Solicitors, said, “We are incredibly proud of our team’s efforts to support Weston Park Cancer Charity. It’s a cause that is close to our hearts, and serves as a memory to the staff member we tragically lost.”

Graysons Solicitors is committed to supporting a range of local charities and community initiatives as it approaches its 100th anniversary.

Graysons sponsored the recent Carer of the Year award in Chesterfield

The firm specialises in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, private wealth, property, family law, personal injury, occupational illness, and clinical negligence.

Graysons are located at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield, S1 2DD. They also have offices in Chesterfield and Hathersage.

More information from: www.graysons.co.uk