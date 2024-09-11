Local hospitals announce annual award shortlist

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has unveiled the shortlist for its annual Star Awards, highlighted the exceptional contributions of local NHS heroes over the past year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 650 nominations submitted, the Trust’s judging panel faced the challenging yet rewarding task of reviewing the incredible stories and achievements shared by Team DBTH throughout the previous 12 months, whittling this longlist down to just 60 or so nominees.

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at DBTH, said: “The DBTH Star Awards is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our colleagues. Each nomination reflects the remarkable contributions made by individuals and teams across our Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m incredibly proud of all our nominees, and I wish the shortlisted individuals the very best of luck. Their efforts make a real difference to the lives of our patients and the smooth running of our services.”

DBTH Star Awards.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday 10 October, at the Doncaster Dome.

Below are the shortlisted nominees for the 2024 DBTH Star Awards (listed in no particular order):

Unsung Hero

Theresa Cox

Michelle Appleton

Sarah Sharpe

Change Champion

Addette Spenceley

Emergency Department Teams (all sites)

Heart Failure Team

Fundraising Champion

Natalie Baulk

Daniel Wheater

Community Midwives

Bank/Agency Star

Joanne Evans

Brenda Lister

Bank drivers

Inclusion Champion

Workforce/Recruitment team

Airish Saluta

Richard Woodhouse

Clinical Team of the Year

MEOC Team

Nutrition Support team

Neonatal

Admin Team of the Year

Breast Admin Team

Maternity Records Team

Pharmacy Purchasing Team

Support Team of the Year

Inventory Management

Medical Technical Services

Domestic and Facilities Team Bassetlaw

Sustainability Champion

Julie Day

Dialysis Nursing Team

Lisa Quean

Teaching Hospital Award

Andrew Fletcher

Christopher Allen

Martin Deakin

Rising Star

Beth Blake

Georgia Rigg

Lacie Askew

Wellbeing Award

Jerryn Roberts

Hannah Wilson and Jessica Smith

Mandy Horne

Patient Champion

Louise Parsons

Linzi Banks

Aysha Goodyear

Star of the Year The shortlist for this category is made up of our monthly winners throughout the year – the winner and two highly commended nominees will be announced on the night:

Jorge Clarkson

Deep Clean Team

Lamek Adhanom

Catering Bassetlaw

Maxine Charlesworth

Booking Admin Team

Emma Sweeting

Ward S12 cleaners and facilities

Lucy Crich

Safeguarding Team

Ashleigh Elam

Mr Sashi Yeluri

Jackie Rowley and Laura Hutton

Mudasar Aziz

Children’s Physio and Occupational Therapy Team

Cheryl Le Brocq

Julie Young and Laura Holt

Rehab 2 Therapy Team

Gemma Thomas

Pass Booking Team

Dr Tee Goh

Emergency Department

Mel Howard

Kirsty Stanley and Carla Holt

Winners will be announced following the event later this year.