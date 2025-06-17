Local charity launches cookbook to celebrate Learning Disability Week

Sheffield Mencap and Gateway is releasing their cookbook ‘My Meals’ this Learning Disability Week (16th – 22nd June 2025) to show that cooking healthy, delicious meals doesn’t need to be complicated – or expensive.

My Meals was created during hands-on cooking sessions at Sheffield Mencap and Gateway, with every recipe chosen, tested, and adapted by people with a learning disability. To ensure inclusivity, the content and layout were developed together with the charity’s ‘My Mencap’ member voice group.

“This Learning Disability Week, we want to show the amazing things our members can achieve. Every part of My Meals was co-produced by people with a learning disability. Our members are so excited to share their favourite recipes and encourage more people to get into the kitchen!” Jennifer Baldwin, Service Manager at Sheffield Mencap and Gateway

“Cooking has allowed me to learn a lot of recipes and meet a lot of people.” Bingqing He, member of Sheffield Mencap and Gateway

Members from Sheffield Mencap and Gateway taste-testing recipes from the My Meals recipe book

With a range of simple recipes that are both affordable and nutritionally balanced, including ‘Bing’s Stir-Fry’, ‘Fallon’s Frittata’ and ‘Aidan’s Granola Bars’, My Meals is part of a larger campaign by Sheffield Mencap and Gateway to improve the health of the learning disability community.

People with a learning disability face poorer health outcomes than the wider population, with the average life expectancy being 21 years less. They are also at a greater risk of obesity, with poverty being a contributing factor to this. 31% of people with a learning disability are currently living in poverty compared to 18% of the wider population.

“We know that diet plays a huge role in health outcomes. We want to encourage everybody – no matter their abilities or budget – to enjoy cooking fresh, tasty food that supports better health. Forget takeaways: you can cook your own healthy version quickly, easily and cheaply with My Meals”. Kelly Daubney, Senior Manager of Health Services at Sheffield Mencap and Gateway

The project has the support of some well-known local faces. The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Great British Bake-Off favourite Howard Middleton, and Tom Wells-Lomas, Head Chef at Silversmiths restaurant, have all visited Sheffield Mencap and Gateway to cook recipes from My Meals together with members.

Sheffield Mencap and Gateway member Lynne tests her meatball recipe for the My Meals cookbook

“This cookbook is brilliant. Everybody should have the opportunity to eat well, and My Meals can help make that happen.” Tom Wells-Lomas, Head Chef at Silversmiths restaurant, Sheffield.

My Meals is available now and can be ordered online at: https://www.sheffieldmencap.org.uk/shop

100% of profits from sales of My Meals will be used to fund Sheffield Mencap and Gateway’s services for people with a learning disability.