Local bright ‘Sparx’ hit million maths quiz milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students across The Birley Academy in South Sheffield have smashed their target of answering one million maths questions correctly before the end of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the past year, students in Year 7,8.9,10 and Year 11 have been completing problems and solving equations on maths revision website Maths Sparx. Across the five year groups, this averages out at around 1000 correct answers per student. Students across the academy have been answering the questions to help them to build on the knowledge they have been learning in the classroom. They had made rapid progress reaching 875,000 correct answers by the May half term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noticing how close they were to reaching the amazing milestone, the academy, which is part of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust family of schools, introduced a competition to help motivate students to answer as many questions as possible.

Topping the leaderboard with an impressive 200,383 XP is Millie in Year 9. Millie will receive a £40 voucher for her impressive efforts. Meanwhile, runners up Mudara in Year 8 and Nandita in Year 8 who scored 75,000 XP respectively were also rewarded for their contribution to the academy reaching its target. 10 other students received £20 vouchers for their efforts.

Maths superstars from The Birley Academy

Utilising apps such as Maths Sparx allows the students to practice and refine their problem-solving skill set. The academy are committed to creating fun and innovative ways to engage students in their learning, and reward them for their hard work and determination to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Hall, Headteacher at The Birley Academy, said:“I am so proud and impressed by our students for achieving this monumental goal. Maths skills are incredibly important for every student to learn and hone, often being a key part of any future career. As an academy we are always looking at ways to immerse our students in every subject and ensure we instil a lifelong love of learning - which the Maths Sparx challenge has helped us achieve.”