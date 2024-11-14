Local Brewery to Open New Bar in The Glass Works - By Max Haley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local business Nailmaker Pub Company is set to open a brand-new bar in Barnsley town centre this November.

The 708 sq ft unit is located within Barnsley’s flagship retail, leisure, food and drink hub, The Glass Works, and will reside next to Coffee Boy.

It will also mark the Pub Company and Darton-based brewery’s third location in Barnsley town centre.

Nailmaker Tap 1 will join Nailmaker Tap 2 and The Reading Room (set to open in Barnsley Civic this winter) as the local business continues to grow its chain of bars.

Offering real ale, craft beer, cocktails and quiz nights, Nailmaker Tap 1 will see an entire refit of the unit. The bar will be moved and redesigned it to reflect Nailmaker’s brand.

Leah Lockwood, Director at Nailmaker Pub Company., said: “We’re incredibly excited to be expanding our Barnsley offering this year.

“It’s a real source of pride to be able to open a bar in the heart of our hometown and be able to offer the people of Barnsley a new offering with high-quality, locally brewed beers.

“While these are new premises for us, this venue will operate similarly to our others, with polite, knowledgeable and experienced staff, good music and weekly quiz nights - plus our prices will remain reasonably priced staying in line with those set at our other locations.”

Nailmaker Tap 1 will broaden the options currently available to visitors of The Glass Works alongside the likes of The Botanist, Falco Lounge and The Salt House.

Cllr Robin Franklin, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council, added: “It’s great to be able to welcome an exciting, local business into The Glass Works.

“Nailmaker has already built up an impressive portfolio in the local area, with pubs like The Wentworth Arms, The Talbot Inn in Mapplewell, Nailmaker Tap 2 here in Barnsley and many others across the region.

“We’re always keen to add new and different options to the town centre and Nailmaker Tap 1 is no different. This bar will offer a great alternative destination in The Glass Works, sitting comfortably with the broad mix of bars and restaurants already here.”

Nailmaker Tap 1 will be the thirty-second tenant located within The Glass Works covering retail, leisure, hospitality and health sectors, plus the thriving Barnsley Market and Market Kitchen food hall. It welcomed footfall of 6.8 million in 2023 – a 22.5% increase when compared to 2022.