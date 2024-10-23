Little Red Riding Could coming to Barnsley Civic this Halloween

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Little Red Riding Could, a brand new family theatre show created by Bristol-based Roustabout Theatre following conversations with 5 and 6-year-old Barnsley and Stockton schoolchildren, comes to Barnsley Civic for two performances on Thursday 31 October.

Little Red Riding Could is a playful and mischievous retelling of the original fairytale for kids aged 4 and upwards, featuring original songs and signature Roustabout silliness.

Nothing’s quite what you’d expect in the deep, dark woods. Little Red Riding Hood is no longer little, she no longer wears a hood and she wants to be called by her real name. She’s questioning everything. And so are Mother, the Woodcutter and even the Wolf!

Artistic Director of Roustabout Theatre Toby Hulse said: “The initial idea for the show was developed with two classes of Y1 pupils in Barnsley and Stockton-on-Tees. The five and six year olds we worked with had so many clearly articulated opinions and questions, and what had started as a play about gender roles very quickly became something far further reaching. Their input was central to creating an age-appropriate exploration of how we all respond to the expectations put upon us, as well as encouraging us to be wildly imaginative in the way we told the story. I am so excited to share their thoughts with families and schools across the country - how often does a five year old in the North East get to talk to their peers in the South West?”

Little Red Riding Could was written and directed by Toby Hulse with music by Robin Hemmings, and is performed by actor-musicians Robin Hemmings, Rebecca Maule and Shaelee Rooke.

Visit www.roustabouttheatre.co.uk for more information about Little Red Riding Could, and to book for the Barnsley date of Little Red Riding Could, visit civicbarnsley.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873660415