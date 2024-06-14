Lioness Millie Bright opens Critical Care Garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England footballer Millie Bright OBE visited the Northern General Hospital this week to officially open a new garden at the Critical Care Unit funded by supporters of Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

The newly transformed outdoor space has been designed to provide a peaceful retreat for both patients and staff. Critical Care staff, with the help of the Arts in Health team who are also funded by the charity, have created colourful mosaics to brighten the garden walls.

A resin floor allows easy access for patients in beds or wheelchairs to be taken outside into the fresh air, offering a much-needed respite from the ward. Surrounded by greenery and flowers, the garden provides a safe space and enables patients to see family and friends, younger visitors and even their pets in a relaxed setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Hospitals Charity funded the renovation of the garden with support from NHS Charities Together.

Andy Temple, Millie Bright, Sue Armitage, Kathy Yorke, Beth Crackles

Millie Bright, England and Chelsea footballer, said:

“I have family members who work within the NHS, and my sister was a member of the Critical Care team here in Sheffield, so it is something I’m very passionate about and the incredible work that everyone does every day. Hopefully, the garden can provide a space to take time away from the Unit, have a change of scenery and boost wellbeing overall. I’m proud of what everyone has achieved to make this project happen and honoured to officially open the garden.”

Beth Crackles, Chief Executive at Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said:

“I can’t emphasise enough the importance of having a calm and welcoming space solely for Critical Care patients and their loved ones. For children visiting family members who are receiving care on the Unit, their visits are likely to be formative experiences. We hope that this special space will help so many people to make positive memories and lift spirits in difficult times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millie Bright OBE and her Sheffield Hospitals Charity plaque

Kathy Yorke, Critical Care Sister and Professional Nurse Advocate, said: