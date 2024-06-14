Lioness Millie Bright opens Critical Care Garden
The newly transformed outdoor space has been designed to provide a peaceful retreat for both patients and staff. Critical Care staff, with the help of the Arts in Health team who are also funded by the charity, have created colourful mosaics to brighten the garden walls.
A resin floor allows easy access for patients in beds or wheelchairs to be taken outside into the fresh air, offering a much-needed respite from the ward. Surrounded by greenery and flowers, the garden provides a safe space and enables patients to see family and friends, younger visitors and even their pets in a relaxed setting.
Sheffield Hospitals Charity funded the renovation of the garden with support from NHS Charities Together.
Millie Bright, England and Chelsea footballer, said:
“I have family members who work within the NHS, and my sister was a member of the Critical Care team here in Sheffield, so it is something I’m very passionate about and the incredible work that everyone does every day. Hopefully, the garden can provide a space to take time away from the Unit, have a change of scenery and boost wellbeing overall. I’m proud of what everyone has achieved to make this project happen and honoured to officially open the garden.”
Beth Crackles, Chief Executive at Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said:
“I can’t emphasise enough the importance of having a calm and welcoming space solely for Critical Care patients and their loved ones. For children visiting family members who are receiving care on the Unit, their visits are likely to be formative experiences. We hope that this special space will help so many people to make positive memories and lift spirits in difficult times.”
Kathy Yorke, Critical Care Sister and Professional Nurse Advocate, said:
“This project has been two years in the making, with some truly incredible people involved in bringing the garden to life. A wonderful outdoor space has been created to be enjoyed by our patients, their family and friends, and by our staff giving a much-needed space which can be used for many years to come. A massive thank you to Sheffield Hospitals Charity for their support.”
