Lifelites announces Sheffield charity in the mix for 25th anniversary awards

A charity that provides assistive and sensory technology to every children’s hospice in the UK and Ireland has announced an organisation from Sheffield is in the running for funding to mark its 25th year.

At the end of last year, Lifelites announced it was embarking on an ambitious three-year programme to deliver 21 new assistive technology packages and transformative grants to children’s palliative care services to reach more children and families in a £1.6 million campaign.

It invited applications from community organisations, which support children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions-.

Ryegate House Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust, which provides overnight short breaks for children and young people with complex neuro-disabilities, multiple and profound physical and learning disabilities and life-limiting conditions, has been selected as one of 10 projects across the UK that has been shortlisted to receive £25,000 worth of technology, as well as technical training and help in the first phase of the awards.

A child enjoying the Lifelites technology

Each organisation has the opportunity to access the life-changing technology which Lifelites provides including the EyeGaze, which enables communication and inclusion, experience the immersive and exciting world of virtual reality or playing side by side with siblings on the Magic Carpet.

Now Ryegate House is encouraging the public to vote for them to win the technology. Anyone living in Britain and Ireland is eligible to vote.

The vote opens on March 10 and is open until 9am on Monday 24rd March on www.lifelites.org/lifelites-25/community-voting/

Seven projects will receive the £25,000 gift of technology in May, with the top three being chosen by a public vote and four selected by an independent panel.

A child from Ryegate House Sheffield

Rob Lightfoot, Chief Executive of Lifelites, said: “We are delighted to have received applications from wonderful organisations which are making a difference in their communities and helping to change the lives of children and young people through their support. Lifelites 25 is all about increasing access to life-changing technology and celebrating organisations delivering incredible impact for children and families.”

Every year, 13,500 children and young people access Lifelites technology, however there are an estimated 99,000 children and young people who could benefit from Lifelites support.

Lifelites has been a vital part of the children’s hospice services in Britain and Ireland after delivering its first technology package to Demelza Kent Children’s Hospice in September 1999.

Lifelites believes that every child and young person with a life-limiting condition or complex disability should be able to enjoy a childhood of inclusion, meaningful connection and fun.