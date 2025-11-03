Libbi’s work of art celebrates her Roundabout journey to independence

Libbi has created a special work of art celebrating her Roundabout journey.

When Libbi was facing problems at home she turned to South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout for support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the charity’s help and encouragement she found the resilience to create a new life for herself.

And she also rediscovered a love of art that has led to her creating a special mural celebrating her Roundabout journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seeking help from Roundabout, Libbi was found a place at the charity’s Rotherham Hostel in Broom Road, living alongside four other young people.

At first, she found it hard – Libbi has always been quite shy and so spent a lot of time in her room.

With the support of her keyworker, however, she plucked up the courage to attend weekly cooking sessions – not only learning to prepare healthy, nutritional meals, but also beginning to socialise with the other young people.

Day trips to Yorkshire Wildlife Park and Go Karting also helped Libbi to get out of her comfort zone, growing in confidence along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually she was ready to take the next step and move into a self-contained and accommodation as part of Roundabout’s Dispersed Property project.

The service works collaboratively with other professional services to empower young people and provide them with the essential life skills they need for independent living and helping them integrate in their community.

Although living more independently was challenging at first, it also gave Libbi the chance to make the space a bit that was more her own and build confidence around the skills needed to live alone.

“I realised how much I was missing out on as a teenager but Roundabout has really helped me with relationships, with confidence and with my independence,” Libbi explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With her keyworker’s support, Libbi has also recently got back in touch with her dad after six years of estrangement.

She’s enjoying rebuilding a relationship with him - and is grateful for him doing the occasional food shop for her.

She has also felt able to get creative again, creating a mural to represent her Roundabout journey and which is now proudly hung in the entrance to Sherwood House, one of the charity’s supported accommodation options in Rotherham.

As Libbi now prepares to apply for her own council flat, she feels more ready to take the vital next step towards living fully independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although she admits she has nerves around the move, she’s really looking forward to being able to paint the walls and hopefully get a cat to keep her company.

A lot has changed over the past 12 months and Libbi has a powerful message to her 17-year-old self, explaining: “Everything will be ok - you’ll get through it.

“That something I have learnt because of Roundabout - bad things do get better.”